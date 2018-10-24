Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
FA Cup
Women
European
The rise of the Chinese Super League
5 Mar 2016
5 Mar 2016
From the section
Football
BBC Sport looks at the key facts and figures before the start of the Chinese Super League season.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
NZ v England: Aggressive Guptill dropped twice
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Cricket
'Kolisi and South Africa will inspire'
9h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Taylor wins super-lightweight title
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Boxing
Abraham & Pulisic score as Chelsea beat Watford
5h
about 5 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Bottas on pole for United States GP
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Formula 1
What happened in the Premier League?
7h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
Football