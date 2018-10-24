The rise of the Chinese Super League

  • From the section Football

BBC Sport looks at the key facts and figures before the start of the Chinese Super League season.

Top videos

Top Stories

Martin Guptill
Siya Kolisi and Cyril Ramaphosa
Irish boxer Katie Taylor celebrates after beating Christina Linardatou on points to win the WBO super-lightweight title
  • From the section Boxing
Ben Foster (right)
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
bottas
  • From the section Formula 1
Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate
  • From the section Football