A growing number of Charlton Athletic fans are calling for owner Roland Duchatelet to sell the club.

Supporters have held protests aimed at the Belgian businessman and Addicks chief executive Katrien Meire in recent weeks, with the club also struggling on the pitch in the Championship.

BBC London's Emilia Papadopoulos speaks to Steve Clarke, chairman of the Charlton Supporters' Trust, and Labour MP Clive Efford, who represents the Eltham constituency, about the unrest among supporters.