BBC Northern Ireland archive footage previews Limavady's Irish Cup first round tie against Cliftonville in 1976.

Cliftonville won the game 1-0 in front of the Roesiders' record attendance of 1,700 at the Showgrounds.

George Hamilton also interviews Sydney Curry, then the Limavady Utd club secretary and now club President.

The film was originally broadcast on Scene Around Six on Friday 30 January, 1976.