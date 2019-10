Pierre van Hooijdonk's refusal to play for Nottingham Forest in the late 1990s "disgusted" his then manager Dave Bassett and caused quite a stir.

BBC Nottingham Sport pays Bassett a visit to remember the astonishing story of the striking striker from the Premiership season of 1998-99.

The Dutchman missed the first 11 games, claiming the club lacked ambition after winning promotion and, despite returning, he left Forest at the end of the season following their relegation.