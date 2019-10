Dan Walker is joined by Kevin Kilbane and Mark Lawrenson for Focus Forum to preview Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first leg between Everton and Manchester City.

Follow live Capital One Cup semi-final first leg commentary of Everton v Manchester City on Radio 5 live, online, tablets, mobiles, BBC Sport app & BBC iPlayer Radio app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & mobile devices from 19:30 GMT.