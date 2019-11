FC Sion and The Gambia defender Pa Modou Jagne talks to Momodou Bah during his winter break.

He sees the Swiss league as a good stepping-stone for players hoping to move to some of the top leagues in Europe and believes Egypt's Mohamed Elneny has what it takes to do well at a club like Arsenal.

Jagne also discusses his charity work back home in The Gambia as well as the future for the national team ahead of the upcoming 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.