Niall Quinn and Mark Stafford are on target as Linfield defeat Carrick Rangers 2-0 in the County Antrim Shield semi-final at Windsor Park.

Quinn showed composure to sidefoot a low shot into the bottom corner after Paul Smyth picked him out with a cross from the left in the 54th minute.

Defender Stafford added the second by heading in powerfully from six yards out from a corner 20 minutes later.

The Blues took victory despite missing a first-half penalty as Carrick keeper Brian Neeson saved Andrew Waterworth's effort.