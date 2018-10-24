BBC Sport looks back to September 2014, when Jamie Vardy - now the Premier League's top scorer - tormented Manchester United on his first top-flight start for Leicester City.

Vardy made four goals and scored one as the promoted Foxes twice came from two goals down to beat the 20-time champions 5-3 in front of a delirious home crowd.

The two sides will meet once again at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with Leicester top of the table and United second.

