Watch Thurrock score a crazy own goal at a windy Romford in the Isthmian League Division One North on Tuesday as the match finishes 1-1.

Defender Kamarl Duncan tries to clear the ball but the wind blows it up and back in the direction of his own goal, bouncing over goalkeeper Rhys Madden.

Thurrock's manager Mark Stimson said: "Romford's goal was something you can only describe after seeing."

Pictures courtesy of Thurrock FC/Dawn Hyslop.