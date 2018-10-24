Port Vale came from behind to beat National League South side Maidenhead 3-1 in their FA Cup first-round replay.

The hosts, who secured a 1-1 draw in stoppage time at Vale Park, went ahead when Alan Massey netted on the rebound.

But the League One side were level when Michael O'Connor headed in Sam Foley's cross. AJ Leitch-Smith scored from close range to put Vale ahead and then ensured a second-round trip to Exeter when he pounced on Foley's header across goal.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup first round here.

