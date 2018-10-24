David Beckham off for son Brooklyn

  • From the section Football

David Beckham is substituted in a charity match at Old Trafford and replaced by his eldest son Brooklyn, a moment he describes as "very special" to him.

David received a standing ovation from the crowd on his return to the stadium to lead a Great Britain and Ireland XI, managed by his former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, against a World XI.

Money raised from ticket sales for the match will be donated to children's charity Unicef.

Watch highlights of David Beckham's All Star Match for Children on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

