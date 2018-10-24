Kidderminster Harriers head coach Dave Hockaday says Chester's controversial equaliser on Tuesday night was a match-turning decision in their 3-1 defeat.

"Goals change games," he told BBC Hereford & Worcester. "We feel a bit hard done. The referee had to stop the game as it was a head injury but he didn't, and instead of it being 1-0 at half time it was 1-1."

Harriers had enjoyed their first win of the season 10 days before against Woking, but losing to former boss Steve Burr's side leaves them eight points adrift of safety.