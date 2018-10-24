Brora Rangers' Steven MacKay misses with an astonishingly bad penalty attempt in his side's Scottish Highland Football League match against Deveronvale.

Defending league champions Brora led 2-0 when MacKay was brought down by Vale goalkeeper Grant Pennet only for the striker, who already had a first-half goal to his name, to dust himself down and balloon the subsequent spot kick out of the ground.

Despite the miss, Brora went on to win 2-0 to keep themselves within touching distance of league leaders Cove Rangers.

Pictures courtesy of The Press & Journal.