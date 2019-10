Nine-man Yeovil Town seal their place in the FA Cup second round as they overcome National League South side Maidstone United 1-0.

Yeovil had Jakub Sokolik sent off just seven minutes in for a two-footed challenge on James Rogers.

Wes Fogden put the Glovers ahead but keeper Artur Krysiak was then dismissed for bringing down Alex Osborn.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.