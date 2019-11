Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri jokes that he wants "to kill" Watford manager Quique Flores in an act of revenge.

Ranieri responds to a journalist who points out the Italian was replaced by Flores at Valencia.

"It is just football," he says.

The former Chelsea boss was in jovial mood as he looked ahead to the Foxes' home tie against Watford on Saturday.

Leicester are third in the Premier League following their 3-2 win away at West Brom last weekend.