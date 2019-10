Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo believes he is better than Barcelona forward Messi and says that in his mind, he "is always the best".

The former Manchester United winger tells BBC Sport's Dan Roan that he may return to Old Trafford one day as "the future nobody knows".

Ronaldo reveals he feels happy at being a superstar and puts it down to being "unbelievable" on the pitch.

