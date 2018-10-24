Watch Teddy Sheringham score for Manchester United to help beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the 1999 FA Cup final, as it emerges the Stevenage manager has registered himself as a player for the League Two club.

The 49-year-old former Tottenham, Manchester United and England forward retired from playing in 2008.

But he could play for Boro against Welwyn Garden City on Wednesday in the Herts Senior Cup, alongside his assistant Kevin Watson who has also registered as a player.

Salford City's home match against Notts County in the FA Cup first round will be broadcast live on BBC Two on Friday, 6 November from 19:30 GMT.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.