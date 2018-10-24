Tottenham's Eric Dier tells Football Focus about growing up as part of Sporting Lisbon's academy in Portugal, after moving there when he was just six-years-old.

English-born Dier explains the academy was more than just a place to become a footballer, it taught him the values and discipline that he still follows today.

The defender left Sporting in 2014, signing a five-year contract with Spurs in a £4m transfer.

