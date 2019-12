Fans and players of both Everton and Manchester United pay tribute to former Toffees manager Howard Kendall, who has died at the age of 69.

A full Goodison Park stood and applauded in remembrance of Kendall, who led the club to two First Division titles, as well as an FA Cup triumph and European Cup Winners' Cup win.

Kendall played for Everton and managed them on three occasions, with his first spell in charge being the most successful in the club's history.