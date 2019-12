Football Focus pays tribute to former Everton manager Howard Kendall, who has died at the age of 69.

Kendall played for the Toffees and managed them on three occasions, leading the side to two First Division titles, as well as an FA Cup triumph and European Cup Winners' Cup win.

Kendall started his career at Preston North End and played over 100 times for the club, and former Preston defender Mark Lawrenson paid his own tribute on Football Focus by calling Kendall his "idol".