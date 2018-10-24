Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho tells Football Focus presenter Dan Walker that he must be quiet from now in the media or risk being given a stadium ban and then "an electronic tag".

Mourinho was ordered to pay £50,000 by the FA, for claiming that officials were "afraid" to award his team penalties, after Robert Madley denied the Blues a spot-kick in a 3-1 loss to Southampton.

It was announced on Wednesday that the 52-year-old had also been given a suspended one-match stadium ban.

