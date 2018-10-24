BBC Sport's Pat Nevin analyses the contribution Theo Walcott makes to Arsenal's team when he is deployed as a striker.

Traditionally used as a wide attacker, Walcott has made no secret of his desire to play as a centre forward, and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has picked the 26-year-old in that role several times this season.

The England international, who scored against Estonia at Wembley on Friday, faces competition up front for his club from France striker Olivier Giroud, but Nevin believes both have a part to play this campaign.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League.