Watch Jurgen Klopp's reaction to freelance filmmaker and Liverpool fan Ashish Sharma jokingly begging him to join the Reds back in February 2013.

Klopp, 48, who is favourite for the vacant manager's position at Anfield, was being interviewed for the BBC during his time as Borussia Dortmund boss.

The German is favourite to take over from Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked on Sunday after three and a half years in charge at Liverpool.