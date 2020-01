Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez is "back at his best" after netting a hat-trick in the 5-2 win at Leicester City.

The Chilean rediscovered his goalscoring touch scoring an impressive treble, with fellow forwards Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud also adding to the goal tally.

Sanchez, who scored 25 goals last season for the Gunners, had failed to find the net in eight games across all competitions before this match.