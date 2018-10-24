Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones takes on Mark Lawrenson with his Premier League predictions this week.
Jones picks his favourite Leeds United goal and says one of the best moments as a fan was a shock 1-0 victory at Manchester United in the FA Cup.
His predictions are below:
Tottenham 1-2 Man City
Leicester 1-0 Arsenal
Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa
Man Utd 2-0 Sunderland
Southampton 0-1 Swansea
Stoke 1-1 Bournemouth
West Ham 2-0 Norwich
Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace
West Brom 2-1 Everton
