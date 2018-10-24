Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones takes on Mark Lawrenson with his Premier League predictions this week.

Jones picks his favourite Leeds United goal and says one of the best moments as a fan was a shock 1-0 victory at Manchester United in the FA Cup.

His predictions are below:

Tottenham 1-2 Man City

Leicester 1-0 Arsenal

Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa

Man Utd 2-0 Sunderland

Southampton 0-1 Swansea

Stoke 1-1 Bournemouth

West Ham 2-0 Norwich

Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea

Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace

West Brom 2-1 Everton

Watch Football Focus, Saturday, 12:10 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.