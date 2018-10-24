'Miami team a childhood dream'

  • From the section Football

David Beckham says his proposed Major League Soccer franchise in Miami is "looking very positive" and he is living out a childhood dream by building his own football team.

The former England captain was given the right to own an MLS franchise as part of the contract he agreed when he joined LA Galaxy in 2007, but his plans to field a side in the 2018 MLS season had been hampered by the lack of a suitable venue.

The 40-year-old is now looking to build on the site of the Orange Bowl, the former home of the Miami Dolphins which was demolished in 2008, and Beckham says he is being "very patient" but that the project is "moving along".

