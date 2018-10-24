BBC pundit Garth Crooks strongly criticises referee Mike Dean after he showed a red card to Arsenal player Gabriel for violent conduct during their 2-0 defeat by Chelsea.

Speaking on Final Score, Crooks calls Dean a "petulant schoolteacher" and thought that the referee "wants to be the star too often".

Gabriel was involved in a series of clashes with Chelsea striker Diego Costa before the first half incident leading to his dismissal. Arsenal were later reduced to nine men after Santi Cazorla received a second caution late in the second half.