BBC Sport's Alex South tests out the new robot goalkeeper at the Soccerex convention in Manchester.

Former Sweden international Stefan Schwarz - grimacing because of an ankle injury - also tries to beat the new invention from Germany, which Barcelona forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar have used to sharpen up their penalty-taking skills.

The 'Robokeeper' works using two cameras either side of the goal that follow the direction of the ball.