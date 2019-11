West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says his side carried out his game plan perfectly as they demolished Liverpool 3-0, their first win at Anfield since 1963.

A third-minute goal from debutant Manuel Lanzini set West Ham on their way with Mark Noble and Diafra Sakho also on the scoresheet in a game that saw both Philippe Coutinho and Noble sent off.

Lanzini is the first West Ham player to score in a Premier League match at Anfield since Bobby Zamora in August 2006.