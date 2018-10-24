Alan Shearer meets Tottenham striker Harry Kane and the two strikers discuss the start of the Premier League campaign and expectations for this season.

Last season Kane became the first player since Gary Lineker in 91/92 to score 30 goals for Tottenham in a single season, but he is yet to score this term.

The Spurs number 10 hopes to emulate Shearer's scoring record, he currently boasts a better goals-per-minute ratio than Shearer who is the Premier League's all-time leading scorer with 260 goals.