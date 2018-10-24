Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger calls for video technology to be used in Premier League football matches to help officials determine offside decisions.

Wenger had criticised the officials after Aaron Ramsey had a goal ruled out for offside in the Gunners' 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Monday, and says it is only a matter of time before video technology is used to judge offside decisions, but insists that the referees themselves will need to call for it.

Wenger says the club are working on bringing in more players before Tuesday's 18:00 BST transfer deadline, but says Arsenal are "not close" to sealing any deals at the moment.