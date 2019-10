Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal revealed on the eve of their Uefa Champions League qualifier against Club Brugge that he intends to use Marouane Fellaini as a striker this season.

Van Gaal says he believes the the 6ft 4in Belgian can play in several positions but believes he has more options in midfield.

Fellaini says he is keen to play up front if his manager believes that is the best place for him.