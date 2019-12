Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says that the 3-0 loss to Manchester City is a "fake result", adding that his side were the better team in the second half.

Sergio Aguero gave the hosts the lead in the first half with Chelsea conceding two more in the second period with Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho capping off a dominant display by the hosts.

The last time Chelsea failed to win their first two Premier League games was in 1998-99.