Steve McClaren said "a little bit of naivety" cost Newcastle the game after the 10-man Magpies lost 2-0 at Swansea.

The Newcastle boss felt defender Daryl Janmaat "fell into the trap" as Jefferson Montero's trickery proved too difficult for the Dutch defender, who was sent off for persistently fouling the winger.

Newcastle have now lost seven successive Premier League away games, scoring only one goal in the process.