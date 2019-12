Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is quizzed by journalists over whether the club are about to sign Barcelona forward Pedro.

The Spain international, 28, scored the winner in Barcelona's 5-4 extra-time Uefa Super Cup victory over Sevilla on Tuesday, and has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Van Gaal's side travel to Aston Villa on Friday for their second Premier League match of the season, fresh from their 1-0 win over Tottenham on the opening day.