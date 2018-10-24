Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope was involved in a brawl as he watched his nation's under-23 side play an Olympic qualifier against Panama on Tuesday.
The former Derby County, West Ham, Manchester City and Malaga forward, 39, appeared to retaliate after being pushed by a man, video footage shows.
It is not clear if the man, who attempts to kick and punch Wanchope, was a member of the public or a steward at the game in Panama City, which ended 0-0.
The struggle ended when security guards intervened to pull the pair apart.
Wanchope later resigned as national coach.
Footage courtesy of @yasilka09.