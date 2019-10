Women's Super League leading scorer Beth Mead says she is "trying her best" to get the attention of England coach Mark Sampson.

The Sunderland striker already has 11 goals from 10 games for the newly promoted side, five more than anyone else in the division.

Mead admits to being "surprised" with the Black Cats' strong start to the season, and says about her own development that "full time football is a massive help".