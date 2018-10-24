Audio: Irish Premiership

Listen to Radio Ulster's coverage of Wednesday's matches in the Irish Premiership.
Joel Taggart presents the programme from Carrick Rangers where the newly-promoted hosts take on last season's runners-up Linfield.
The programme features commentary from the Oval where Irish Cup holders Glentoran take on champions Crusaders.
Irish Premiership - Wednesday, 12 August
Ballinamallard Utd v Dungannon Swifts
Ballymena Utd v Glenavon
Carrick Rangers v Linfield
Cliftonville v Coleraine
Glentoran v Crusaders
Portadown v Warrenpoint Town