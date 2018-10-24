Audio: Irish Premiership

Listen to Radio Ulster's coverage of Wednesday's matches in the Irish Premiership.

Joel Taggart presents the programme from Carrick Rangers where the newly-promoted hosts take on last season's runners-up Linfield.

The programme features commentary from the Oval where Irish Cup holders Glentoran take on champions Crusaders.

Irish Premiership - Wednesday, 12 August

Ballinamallard Utd v Dungannon Swifts

Ballymena Utd v Glenavon

Carrick Rangers v Linfield

Cliftonville v Coleraine

Glentoran v Crusaders

Portadown v Warrenpoint Town