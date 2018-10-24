Notts County goalkeeper Carly Telford tells BBC Sport that team-mates have been practising with the gloves this week, just in case they are needed as injury cover for the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Telford is the Magpies' only goalkeeper eligible to face Chelsea on Saturday, so will start despite making her first appearance in 11 weeks in their 2-1 loss to Arsenal last Sunday after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

The England goalkeeper said she is "fit and ready" to play 120 minutes if needed.