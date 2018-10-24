The Milk Cup youth football tournament kicks off in Northern Ireland with teams from Australia, USA, Chile and Mexico giving the action an international flavour.

In the Under-15 Junior Section Liverpool ran out 6-0 winners over County Tyrone on Monday.

In the Premier Section for Under-17s, Thomas Roscoe scored twice as County Antrim opened with a 3-0 win over American side Strikers.

Glasgow side Rangers beat Sheffield United 1-0, with a stunning strike coming from Zac Rudden in the Junior Section at the Coleraine Showgounds

Monday's Milk Cup results