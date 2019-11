Jose Mourinho says Chelsea "need a left-back" after the club sanctioned a move for Felipe Luis to return to Atletico Madrid.

The Brazil international, 29, has made 26 appearances for the Blues since joining from Atletico Madrid for £15.8m last summer but the two clubs have been in talks about a return move.

Chelsea have been linked with Augsburg left-back Abdul Baba Rahman, 21 and Everton defender John Stones.