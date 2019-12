Watch the USA team collect the 2015 Women's World Cup trophy after they thrash Japan 5-2 in the final in Vancouver.

Carli Lloyd's hat-trick plus goals from Lauren Holiday and Tobin Heath won USA their third title.

Holders Japan struck back through Yuki Ogimi and a Julie Johnston own goal to make the fixture the highest scoring women's final.

You can catch up with all the best bits from each day of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada right here.

