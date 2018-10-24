A Mauricio Isla goal gives Copa America hosts Chile a place in the semi-finals with a 1-0 win over nine-man Uruguay.

In an ill-tempered match defending champions Uruguay had Edinson Cavani sent off for his reaction to an incident involving Chile's Gonzalo Jara. TV pictures appeared to show Jara placing a hand on Cavani's buttocks. It was Cavani's second yellow card of the match, and late in the game Uruguary's Fucile was also sent off for a second booking after fouling Alexis Sanchez.

Chile will now face the winners of Friday's match between Bolivia and Peru (00:30 BST) for a place in the final.

Available to UK viewers only