Lucy Bronze's brilliant strike helps England qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2015 Women's World Cup with a 2-1 win over Norway in Ottawa.

Sloveig Gulbrandsen's front-post header gave Norway a deserved lead before captain Steph Houghton's headed equaliser revived England.

But Bronze's 20-yard strike gives England their first victory in a Women's World Cup knockout match and sets up a quarter-final with hosts Canada on Sunday at 00:30 BST.

