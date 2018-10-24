England boss Mark Sampson warns that Norway are a "huge challenge" for his side ahead of Monday's last-16 Women's World Cup tie.

Norway are ranked 11th, six places below England, but Sampson believes his opponents are better than their world ranking suggests.

If the match were to go to penalties then Sampson says he has a "clear strategy" in place and trusts his players will step up to take a spot kick.

Watch live coverage of Norway v England on BBC Three and the BBC Sport website from 21:30 BST on Monday 22 June.

Available to UK users only.