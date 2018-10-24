Neymar sent off in Brazil defeat

Brazilian forward Neymar is sent off in his side's 1-0 defeat by Colombia in Group C of the Copa America in Chile.

The Barcelona star was dismissed after the final whistle having kicked the ball in anger at Pablo Armero, whose team-mate Carlos Bacca was also dismissed for a shove in retaliation.

Defender Jeison Murillo scored the game's only goal which leaves Colombia, Brazil and Venezuela all on three points.

Watch highlights of every Copa America match on the BBC Sport website.

