Brazilian forward Neymar is sent off in his side's 1-0 defeat by Colombia in Group C of the Copa America in Chile.

The Barcelona star was dismissed after the final whistle having kicked the ball in anger at Pablo Armero, whose team-mate Carlos Bacca was also dismissed for a shove in retaliation.

Defender Jeison Murillo scored the game's only goal which leaves Colombia, Brazil and Venezuela all on three points.

