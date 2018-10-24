Catch up with all the best action and the quirkier moments from day 12 of the 2015 Fifa Women's World Cup in Canada.

England qualified for the last 16 after a 2-1 win over Colombia, while France easily beat Mexico 5-0 with Amandine Henry's superb drive the pick of the bunch.

Also keep an eye out for Eniola Aluko getting startled by the overhead 'spider' camera at Montreal's Olympic Stadium.

You can catch up with all the best bits from each day of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada right here.

