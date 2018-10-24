Highlights: England 2-1 Colombia

England survive a late scare to beat Colombia 2-1 and book their place in the last 16 at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Montreal.

Karen Carney latched onto a loose ball to score the first before Fara Williams doubled their lead from the penalty spot, but an injury-time goal from Lady Andrade set up a tense finale.

England will play Norway on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

You can catch up with all the best bits from each day of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada right here.

Available to UK users only.

