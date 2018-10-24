Kirby England's mini Messi - Sampson

England coach Mark Sampson praises 21-year-old striker Fran Kirby, describing her as England's "mini Messi" after her goal in the 2-1 win over Mexico at the 2015 Women's World Cup.

England doubled their lead through Karen Carney's late header, and although there was a late scare when Fabiola Ibarra took advantage of Karen Bardsley's mistake, Sampson's side held on.

Kirby says scoring at a World Cup is "pretty incredible" and admits it "means a lot" to her.

You can catch up with all the best bits from each day of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada right here.

Available to UK users only.

