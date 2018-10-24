"Tintin, Poirot, Jean-Claude Van Damme... You boys are going to take a hell of a beating."

Wales fans look ahead to BBC Wales Sport's special preview of Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Belgium, with the help of popular fan song "Kernkraft 400" by German group Zombie Nation.

Tune into BBC Two Wales from 19:30 GMT on Thursday, 11 June for a live preview programme, which will be simulcast on BBC Radio Wales and streamed on the BBC Sport website.

Ian Hunt will be joined by former Wales stars Iwan Roberts, Barry Horne, Nathan Blake and Danny Gabbidon plus special Belgium guest Philippe Albert.